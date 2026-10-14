Author John C Adams Explores Power, Politics and Human Nature in Debut Thriller

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After spending more than three decades in investment banking, John C. Adams is embarking on a new chapter as a novelist. His debut book, The Third Phase, combines action, political intrigue, and philosophical themes drawn from a lifetime of experiences working around the world.

According to Adams, the inspiration for the novel came from an unexpected source: his three daughters. While working as an investment banker, Adams also served as a youth pastor and often used stories, games, and discussions to help young people explore important life lessons. Years later, a family conversation about how the world could be improved sparked the idea for a novel.

His daughters challenged him to reimagine philosophical concepts in a way that would be engaging and accessible to modern readers. That suggestion ultimately led to the creation of The Third Phase.

The story follows a diverse, multicultural team assembled from different parts of the world and led by a famous Bolivian soccer player. Together, they attempt to bring change to the political landscape by leveraging technology and public influence.

Their efforts, however, place them in conflict with powerful interests, creating a fast-paced story filled with kidnappings, assassinations, chases, and dramatic twists.

Beyond the action, Adams says the novel explores larger questions about society, governance, and individual responsibility. One of the central themes involves using technology to provide people with greater access to information and education while encouraging greater individual autonomy.

At its core, however, Adams describes the book as a work centered on philosophy and spirituality. He hopes readers come away with a renewed appreciation for life and the opportunities it provides. According to the author, one of the most important messages is recognizing that life itself is a gift.

The novel also examines broader national and global issues, including international cooperation and the challenges facing modern societies. Adams believes constructive partnerships between nations can help address many of today's most significant concerns.

The Third Phase is available through major booksellers, including Amazon and Walmart, and is also offered in audiobook format. Readers can find additional information about the book through the author's website thethirdphasenovel.com