Animal activist Susan Hargreaves on kindness, going vegan, and her mission to inspire animal heroes

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Susan Hargreaves. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Hargreaves has been defending and rescuing animals since 1980. She is an author, educator and animal activist, and the founder of Be an Animal Hero, a project of the global annual Hero Kids Kindness Education charity.

She says that while most people don't intend to harm animals, many may be supporting animal cruelty without realizing it.

"Well, that means that we all don't want cruelty to animals. If you ask anyone that wants to rescue an animal, they want a heart. They do not want to harm animals. But however, each time you buy a product that is not vegan, you are harming animals," Hargreaves said.

Her advice for becoming an animal hero is simple: go vegan.

"Be an animal hero by simply going vegan. However, it is not hard and it is so easy just to replace what you normally eat with the vegan alternative," Hargreaves said.

Hargreaves, who went vegan in the mid-1980s, says making the switch is far easier today than it once was.

"But today it's so easy. And if you go to beananimalhero.org, you'll have all sorts of vegan tips on how to be vegan," Hargreaves said.

Her work also includes a film, "The Heart Whisperer," part of a lineup of free, age-customized programs.

"Well, the free programs we give are customized for all ages, and the film is for the university level and college high school level. And it's about how to be a hero to animals.” Hargreaves said.

Those interested can explore the film and books and learn more about Hargreaves' mission at beananimalhero.org.

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