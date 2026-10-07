Amazon Prime Big Deal Days: Top Deals to Shop Across Beauty, Tech and Home Security

Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by JMM Consulting. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Shoppers looking to make the most of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days have thousands of discounts to browse, but a handful of standout products are already generating buzz among consumers. According to entertainment and lifestyle expert Josh McBride, deals in beauty, personal care, and home security are among some of the biggest bargains available during the shopping event.

One featured brand is Bio Dance, a Korean beauty company known for its hydrogel masks. The brand has sold more than 350 million masks worldwide and has maintained a leading position in Amazon's facial mask category. During Prime Big Deal Days, shoppers can find the brand's Bio-Collagen Real Deep Mask at its largest discount yet, with savings of 26%, while select jelly serums are discounted by 30%.

Oral care is another category seeing significant markdowns. The Philips Sonicare DiamondClean 9500 electric toothbrush is available at a 46% discount during the sale. The toothbrush features real-time guidance through the Sonicare app, including zone tracking, progress monitoring, and personalized brushing coaching. Additional features include up to 14 days of battery life and a USB charging travel case for travelers.

Homeowners looking to upgrade their security systems may also find value during the shopping event. SimpliSafe is offering discounts of up to 50% on security bundles. The systems are designed for easy do-it-yourself installation and require no contracts. Select packages include a base station, keypad, entry sensors, motion sensors, and indoor and outdoor cameras. The company says its outdoor camera uses AI-powered detection technology and live monitoring capabilities when the system is armed.

Beauty shoppers can also save on Luseta Beauty hair care products. Select shampoo and conditioner duos are discounted between 25% and 40% during the event. The brand is known for salon-quality formulas made with natural ingredients and products that are sulfate-free, paraben-free, and cruelty-free.

Rounding out the list is Grace & Stella, a self-care brand best known for its popular under-eye masks. The company is offering its 18-pair variety pack at a 47% discount during Prime Big Deal Days. The collection includes six different mask varieties, including the brand's Orange Brightening Eye Masks, designed to help refresh and brighten the under-eye area.

With deep discounts available across multiple categories, experts recommend shopping early to take advantage of the best deals before popular items sell out.

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