Disclaimer: This Inside South Florida segment is sponsored by Plexaderm. All opinions and views are of the advertiser and does not reflect the same of WSFL-TV.

Being told that you look tired can be frustrating, especially on a day when you feel well-rested and energized.

According to Annette Figueroa, the comment may have less to do with how someone feels and more to do with the visible appearance of under-eye bags, fine lines, and wrinkles. She shared a topical option intended to temporarily soften the look of those common beauty concerns.

A 10-Minute Option for Tired-Looking Eyes



Annette Figueroa highlighted Plexaderm Rapid Reduction Serum, which is designed to temporarily reduce the appearance of under-eye bags, fine lines, and wrinkles in approximately 10 minutes.

The product is applied in a thin layer and then allowed to set. According to Annette Figueroa, the process does not require needles, fillers, or appointments, making it an option for people looking for a quick addition to their beauty routine.

The segment also featured before-and-after images to demonstrate the product’s intended temporary cosmetic effect around the under-eye area.

How to Try the Serum



During the interview, viewers were offered the opportunity to try the serum for $14.95 with free shipping. The segment directed interested viewers to order by phone, visit the product’s website, or scan the QR code displayed on-screen.

Annette Figueroa also encouraged customers to share their own before-and-after photos after trying the product.

For anyone who feels great but wants to refresh the appearance of tired-looking eyes, the serum is presented as a fast, noninvasive cosmetic option that can be incorporated into an everyday routine.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.