The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Times listed are puck drop times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
Games marked with THE SPOT logo will air locally on The Spot - Nashville 28.
September
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Home/Away
|Sun, Sep 20 (Preseason)
|Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Sep 22 (Preseason)
|Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Sep 24 (Preseason)
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Sep 26 (Preseason)
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM CT
|Home
October
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Home/Away
|Thu, Oct 1 (Home Opener)
|Minnesota Wild* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Oct 3
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Tue, Oct 6
|Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Thu, Oct 8
|Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Oct 10
|Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Oct 13
|Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot
|7:45 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Oct 15
|San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Oct 17
|St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Oct 22
|Boston Bruins airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Oct 24
|Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sun, Oct 25
|Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Tue, Oct 27
|New York Islanders airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Oct 29
|Washington Capitals airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Oct 31
|Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot
|1:00 PM CT
|Home
*1-hour pregame coverage for Home Opener - NOTE: Charter/Spectrum will not carry this game
November
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Nov 3
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Nov 5
|Colorado Avalanche* nationally televised
|8:30 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Nov 7
|St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Nov 10
|Los Angeles Kings* nationally televised
|9:00 PM CT
|Away
|Wed, Nov 11
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM CT
|Away
|Fri, Nov 13
|Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sun, Nov 15
|San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Nov 17
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Nov 21
|Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM CT
|Home
|Wed, Nov 25
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Fri, Nov 27
|Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Nov 28
|Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Mon, Nov 30
|Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM CT
|Home
*National Broadcast
December
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Home/Away
|Thu, Dec 3
|Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Dec 5
|Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot
|1:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sun, Dec 6
|St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Dec 8
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Thu, Dec 10
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Dec 12
|Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Dec 15
|Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Fri, Dec 18
|New York Rangers airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sun, Dec 20
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Dec 22
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Dec 26
|Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Home
|Mon, Dec 28
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Dec 29
|Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
January
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Home/Away
|Fri, Jan 1
|Florida Panthers airing on The Spot
|1:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Jan 2
|Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Jan 5
|Edmonton Oilers* nationally televised
|6:30 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Jan 7
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Jan 9
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sun, Jan 10
|Colorado Avalance airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Jan 12
|Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Jan 14
|Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Jan 16
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Mon, Jan 18
|New York Islanders airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM CT
|Away
|Wed, Jan 20
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|1:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Jan 21
|Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Jan 23
|Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM CT
|Home
|Tue, Jan 26
|Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Jan 28
|San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Jan 30
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sun, Jan 31
|Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
*National Broadcast
February
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Feb 2
|Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Feb 13
|Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM CT
|Home
|Tue, Feb 16
|New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Feb 18
|Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Feb 20
|Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sun, Feb 21
|Washington Capitals airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Feb 23
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Feb 25
|Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Feb 27
|Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Mar 2
|Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Mar 4
|Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Mar 6
|Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Tue, Mar 9
|St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Thu, Mar 11
|Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Mar 13
|Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot
|2:30 PM CT
|Away
|Mon, Mar 15
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|8:30 PM CT
|Away
|Wed, Mar 17
|Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot
|9:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Mar 20
|Boston Bruins airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM CT
|Home
|Tue, Mar 23
|New York Rangers airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Fri, Mar 26
|Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Mar 27
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Tue, Mar 30
|Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (CT)
|Home/Away
|Thu, Apr 1
|Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Sat, Apr 3
|Calgary Flames airing on The Spot
|2:30 PM CT
|Home
|Tue, Apr 6
|Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Home
|Thu, Apr 8
|Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM CT
|Away
|Sat, Apr 10
|Dallas Stars airing on The Spot
|6:00 PM CT
|Home