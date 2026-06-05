The Spot - Nashville 28

The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change.
Times listed are puck drop times; pregame coverage begins 30 minutes prior.
Games marked with THE SPOT logo will air locally on The Spot - Nashville 28.

September

DateOpponentTime (CT)Home/Away
Sun, Sep 20 (Preseason)Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot4:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Sep 22 (Preseason)Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Sep 24 (Preseason)Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Sep 26 (Preseason)Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot2:00 PM CTHome

October

DateOpponentTime (CT)Home/Away
Thu, Oct 1 (Home Opener)Minnesota Wild* nationally televised airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Oct 3Dallas Stars airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Tue, Oct 6Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Thu, Oct 8Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Oct 10Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Oct 13Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot7:45 PM CTHome
Thu, Oct 15San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Oct 17St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Oct 22Boston Bruins airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Oct 24Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Sun, Oct 25Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Tue, Oct 27New York Islanders airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Oct 29Washington Capitals airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Oct 31Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot1:00 PM CTHome

*1-hour pregame coverage for Home Opener - NOTE: Charter/Spectrum will not carry this game

November

DateOpponentTime (CT)Home/Away
Tue, Nov 3Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Nov 5Colorado Avalanche* nationally televised8:30 PM CTAway
Sat, Nov 7St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot12:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Nov 10Los Angeles Kings* nationally televised9:00 PM CTAway
Wed, Nov 11Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot9:00 PM CTAway
Fri, Nov 13Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot9:00 PM CTAway
Sun, Nov 15San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot9:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Nov 17Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Nov 21Pittsburgh Penguins airing on The Spot5:00 PM CTHome
Wed, Nov 25Dallas Stars airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Fri, Nov 27Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot12:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Nov 28Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Mon, Nov 30Ottawa Senators airing on The Spot12:00 PM CTHome

*National Broadcast

December

DateOpponentTime (CT)Home/Away
Thu, Dec 3Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Dec 5Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot1:00 PM CTHome
Sun, Dec 6St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot4:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Dec 8Calgary Flames airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Thu, Dec 10Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot8:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Dec 12Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot9:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Dec 15Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Fri, Dec 18New York Rangers airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Sun, Dec 20New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Dec 22Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Dec 26Detroit Red Wings airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTHome
Mon, Dec 28Florida Panthers airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Dec 29Tampa Bay Lightning airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway

January

DateOpponentTime (CT)Home/Away
Fri, Jan 1Florida Panthers airing on The Spot1:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Jan 2Carolina Hurricanes airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Jan 5Edmonton Oilers* nationally televised6:30 PM CTHome
Thu, Jan 7Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Jan 9Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Sun, Jan 10Colorado Avalance airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Jan 12Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Jan 14Montreal Canadiens airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Jan 16Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Mon, Jan 18New York Islanders airing on The Spot2:00 PM CTAway
Wed, Jan 20Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot1:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Jan 21Philadelphia Flyers airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Jan 23Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot4:00 PM CTHome
Tue, Jan 26Vegas Golden Knights airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Jan 28San Jose Sharks airing on The Spot9:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Jan 30Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot9:00 PM CTAway
Sun, Jan 31Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway

*National Broadcast

February

DateOpponentTime (CT)Home/Away
Tue, Feb 2Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot8:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Feb 13Anaheim Ducks airing on The Spot12:00 PM CTHome
Tue, Feb 16New Jersey Devils airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Feb 18Toronto Maple Leafs airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Feb 20Columbus Blue Jackets airing on The Spot4:00 PM CTAway
Sun, Feb 21Washington Capitals airing on The Spot5:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Feb 23Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Feb 25Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Feb 27Los Angeles Kings airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome

March

DateOpponentTime (CT)Home/Away
Tue, Mar 2Colorado Avalanche airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Mar 4Utah Mammoth airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Mar 6Minnesota Wild airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Tue, Mar 9St. Louis Blues airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Thu, Mar 11Edmonton Oilers airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Mar 13Winnipeg Jets airing on The Spot2:30 PM CTAway
Mon, Mar 15Calgary Flames airing on The Spot8:30 PM CTAway
Wed, Mar 17Vancouver Canucks airing on The Spot9:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Mar 20Boston Bruins airing on The Spot4:00 PM CTHome
Tue, Mar 23New York Rangers airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Fri, Mar 26Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Mar 27Dallas Stars airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Tue, Mar 30Buffalo Sabres airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome

April

DateOpponentTime (CT)Home/Away
Thu, Apr 1Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Sat, Apr 3Calgary Flames airing on The Spot2:30 PM CTHome
Tue, Apr 6Seattle Kraken airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTHome
Thu, Apr 8Chicago Blackhawks airing on The Spot7:00 PM CTAway
Sat, Apr 10Dallas Stars airing on The Spot6:00 PM CTHome