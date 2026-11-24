The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change and will be updated prior to the start of the season. Times listed are puck-drop times.
December
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|Home/Away
|Sun, Dec 6
|Detroit Clutch airing on The Spot
|5:00 PM PT
|Home
|Thu, Dec 10
|Minnesota Frost airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Home
|Sun, Dec 20
|Seattle Torrent airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM PT
|Away
|Sat, Dec 26
|Boston Fleet* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM PT
|Home
*National game on ION
January
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|Home/Away
|Sun, Jan 3
|Hamilton Havoc airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM PT
|Away
|Wed, Jan 6
|Montreal Victoire airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM PT
|Away
|Sun, Jan 10
|Ottawa Charge airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM PT
|Home
|Wed, Jan 13
|San Jose Sea Lions airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Away
|Sat, Jan 16
|Seattle Torrent airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM PT
|Home
|Thu, Jan 21
|Hamilton Havoc airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Home
|Sun, Jan 24
|Toronto Sceptres airing on The Spot
|1:00 PM PT
|Home
|Wed, Jan 27
|San Jose Sea Lions airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Home
*National game on ION
February
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Feb 2
|Minnesota Frost airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM PT
|Away
|Thu, Feb 4
|New York Sirens airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM PT
|Away
|Sun, Feb 7
|Vancouver Goldeneyes airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM PT
|Away
|Thu, Feb 11
|Seattle Torrent airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Home
|Fri, Feb 19
|Vancouver Goldeneyes airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Home
|Tue, Feb 23
|Montreal Victoire airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Home
|Sun, Feb 28
|Seattle Torrent airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM PT
|Away
*National game on ION
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|Home/Away
|Wed, Mar 10
|Detroit Clutch airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM PT
|Away
|Fri, Mar 19
|Toronto Sceptres airing on The Spot
|4:00 PM PT
|Away
|Sun, Mar 21
|Vancouver Goldeneyes airing on The Spot
|1:30 PM PT
|Home
|Wed, Mar 24
|Ottawa Charge airing on The Spot
|TBD PT
|Away
|Sat, Mar 27
|Boston Fleet* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM PT
|Away
*National game on ION
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (PT)
|Home/Away
|Wed, Apr 7
|San Jose Sea Lions airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Home
|Tue, Apr 13
|Detroit Clutch * nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM PT
|Home
|Fri, Apr 16
|Minnesota Frost* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|TBD PT
|Away
*Tentative