The 2026-27 broadcast schedule is subject to change and will be updated prior to the start of the season. Times listed are puck-drop times.
December
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Sun, Dec 6
|Vegas Vanguards airing on The Spot
|8:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Dec 12
|New York Sirens airing on The Spot
|12:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Dec 19
|Vancouver Goldeneyes* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM ET
|Home
|Mon, Dec 28
|Toronto Sceptres airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
*National game on ION
January
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Tue, Jan 5
|Hamilton Havoc airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Jan 9
|Minnesota Frost* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Neutral
|Sun, Jan 17
|Toronto Sceptres airing on The Spot
|3:30 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Jan 20
|Montreal Victoire airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Jan 23
|New York Sirens* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Jan 30
|San Jose Sea Lions* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
*National game on ION
February
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Thu, Feb 4
|Minnesota Frost airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Feb 6
|Boston Fleet* nationally televised airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Fri, Feb 19
|Hamilton Havoc airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Feb 21
|San Jose Sea Lions airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Wed, Feb 24
|Vancouver Goldeneyes airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Fri, Feb 26
|Vegas Vanugards airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Feb 28
|San Jose Sea Lions airing on The Spot
|TBD ET
|Neutral
*National games on ION
March
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Wed, Mar 10
|Vegas Vanguards airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Neutral
|Wed, Mar 17
|Ottawa Charge airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sat, Mar 20
|Minnesota Frost airing on The Spot
|3:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Mar 25
|San Jose Sea Lions airing on The Spot
|10:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sun, Mar 28
|Seattle Torrent airing on The Spot
|2:00 PM ET
|Home
*National games on ION
April
|Date
|Opponent
|Time (ET)
|Home/Away
|Sat, Apr 3
|Montreal Victoire airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Away
|Thu, Apr 8
|Boston Fleet airing on The Spot
|7:00 PM ET
|Home
|Sun, Apr 11
|Minnesota Frost airing on The Spot
|1:00 PM ET
|Home
|Tue, Apr 13
|Vegas Vanguards airing on The Spot
|10:00 PM ET
|Away
|Sat, Apr 17
|Vancouver Goldeneyes airing on The Spot
|TBD ET
|Away
*National game on ION